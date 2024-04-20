Whitefish, C-Falls athletes shine at Corvallis Twilight meet

Apr. 19—CORVALLIS — While Hamilton's girls and the Corvallis boys ruled the team scores, Whitefish and Columbia Falls had some highlights at the Corvallis Twilight Meet held Thursday.

Hamilton's girls piled up 133 points to 111 for Dillon and 90 for Corvallis. Whitefish (70) and Columbia Falls (50) were fourth and fifth.

Brooke Zetooney ran her season best while winning the 200 for Whitefish, 25.87 seconds; that also ranks second in Class A. Zetooney was also second in the shot put.

Teammate Kellie Klepper won the 800 and Bailey Smith took the long jump for the Bulldogs.

Hailey Ells was third in the 200, and in the 400 Rachel Wilmot clocked 59.31 to finish second to Corvallis standout Olivia Lewis (57.98). Those times are 1-2 in Class A as well.

Wilmot, Anny Boysen, Klepper and Ells teamed up to finish second to Hamilton in the 1,600 relay.

Columbia Falls' Soli Bullemer vaulted into the top six in Class A, clearing 9-6 whil finishecond second.

On the boys' side, Corvallis piled up 140 points to 97 for second-place Columbia Falls. Hamilton (92) was next; Whitefish was fifth with 58.

Malaki Simpson and Kai Golan went 1-2 in the boys 100 meters for the Wildcats, and along with Adler Waters and Jack Phelps helped them win the short relay in 44.23. Simpson's 100 time of 11.04 seconds was a season-best and sits No. 2 in Class A.

Isak Soyland and Oliver Kress also went 1-2 in the pole vault, both clearing 12 feet. Soyland got the win on criteria. Soyland was also second in the long jump.

Banyan Johnston added to the Cats' point total with a second in the high jump, and teammate Stanley Stremick was second in the triple.

Whitefish saw Carson Krack win the 200 meters in 22.64 seconds and Simon Douglas win the 1,600 in 4:29.56. Both runners set personal records; Krack ranks No. 2 in Class A and Douglas sits third.

Azure Stolte placed second in the 400 and teamed with Krack, Douglas and Preston McPerhson to win the 1,600-meter relay in 3:33.38.

Full results can be found at athletic.net.