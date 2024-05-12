Whitefish boys win Polson ABC meet

May 12—POLSON — Simon Douglas won the 1,600 meters, teammate Carson Krack hit a personal record in the 110-meter hurdles and Whitefish's boys won the Nelson-Thomas ABC track and field meet Saturday.

Krack won the hurdles in 15.02 seconds, edging Frenchtown's Brody Hardy (15.06) in a marquee matchup.. Hardy owns the fastest time in Class A, at 14:68.

Neither athlete ran the 300s, where Krack and Hardy rank 1-2.

Krack also won the long jump Saturday — leaping 22 feet, 2 inches — as the Bulldogs scored 76 points to 71 for Columbia Falls.

The Wildcats had more individual wins, including Lane Voermans unleashing a PR discus throw of 170-6. Columbia Falls swept the relays and sprinter Malaki Simpson breezed through the 100 meters in a winning time of 10.92.

Banyan Johnston cleared 6-2 to win the high jump for the Cats.

Hamilton's Andrew Burrows, who still owns the longest discus throw in A (175-2), hit 57-0 to win the shot put, a PR. The Broncs edged Havre 56-54 for third place out of 12 Class A schools.

Bigfork's Wyatt Johnson won the 300-meter hurdles, while Whitefish's Azure Stolte was second (42.22, a PR). The Vikings' Tristen Herd and Columbia Falls' Oliver Kress tied for first in the pole vault, both clearing 12-6.

Ronan's Connor Durglo marked a PR of 43-0.75 to win the triple jump; that ranks No. 4 in Class A.

Hamilton won the girls team title with 89 points, followed by Havre (76) and Whitefish (72). Dillon had 67 points.

Brooke Zetooney continued to lower her 100 meters time, running 12.04 seconds Saturday, though the Whitefish girls were third in the team standings, behind Hamilton (76) and Havre (76).

It was an extremely fast 100: Havre's Kaydance Reiter (12.16) and Whitefish junior Rachael Wilmot (12.39) both ran PRs, and the placers now take up six of the top seven times in Class A.

Zetooney and Wilmot later went 1-2 in the 200 meters.

Columbia Falls won the long relay Saturday, and saw sophomore Soli Bullemer win the triple jump and take third in the pole vault — behind Hamilton's Aubrey Korst (11-6) and Wildkat teammate Emma McAllister (10-0).

The Kats scored 47 points, tying Frenchtown for fifth.

Bigfork's Callie Gembala won the javelin.

Corvallis senior Laurie Davidson ran the best Class A 3,200, finishing in 11:22.34. Teammate Olivia Lewis ran just one individual event Saturday, and ran it well: She clocked 42.36 in the 300 hurdles, the fastest in A. Whitefish's Hailey Ells was second at 45.55 — and that sits second in Class A.

Full results can be found at athletic.net.