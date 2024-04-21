Whitefish boys, Columbia Falls girls win at Iceberg Invite

Apr. 21—COLUMBIA FALLS — Whitefish senior Carson Krack set a personal record while winning the 400, teammates Simon Douglas, Azure Stolte and Carson Gulick also won events and the Bulldogs squeaked out the boys' title at the Iceberg Invitational Saturday.

Douglas won the 800 and Gulick and Stolte each won a hurdles race for the Bulldogs, who scored 73 points to 72 for host Columbia Falls.

Columbia Falls switched places with Whitefish in the girls team race, outpointing the Bulldogs 91-76.

Krack sped through the 400 in 51.75 seconds, which is in the top five in Class A. Stolte's time of 43.76 in the 300 hurdles was also a personal best. Gulick was second in the 300s as well.

Columbia Falls won five events, including a sweep of the 100 and 200 by Malaki Simpson. He ran the 200 in a season-best 22.99 seconds. Lane Voermans won the discus and was second in the shot put for the Wildcats; teammate Oliver Kress won the pole vault — clearing 11 feet and beating Whitefish's Cameron Diehl and Libby's Greysen Thompson on criteria — and C-Falls also won the short relay.

Browning's River Racine won the 3,200, and Libby's Tristan Andersen took the javelin. Polson's Astin Brown threw 54-4, a PR, to win the shot put.

On the girls' side, Soli Bullemer won the pole vault and triple jump for Columbia Falls. Her mark of 35-5.5 in the triple is a PR and best in Class A. She continues to sit in the top five in A for the vault.

Teammate Ellie Stutsman set a PR while winning the javelin, at 107-3.

Whitefish's Hailey Ells won the 400 in 1:01.87 and the 100 hurdles in 16.42, and also cleared 5-0 to win the high jump on criteria. Ells' time in the hurdles sits third in Class A; teammates Bailey Smith (34-4) and Norah Schmidt (34-2) both had top-six triple jumps as well.

Frenchtown freshman Blake Hardy swept the 100 and 200, and the Broncs swept both relays.

Libby's Capri Farmer was second in the 1,600 and 3,200; Sunburst's Nikki Nau won both races.

Iceberg Invitational

Saturday, Mike Nicosia Complex

BOYS

Team results — 1, Whitefish 73; 2, Columbia Falls 72; 3, Frenchtown 52; 4, Hamilton 44; 5, Ronan 39; 6, Eureka 38; 7, Libby 32; 8, Browning 31; 9, Polson 20; 10, Cut Bank 2.

100 — 1, Malaki Simpson, CF 11.25; 2, Brody Hardy, FT 11.35; 3, Carson Krack WF, 11.55; 4, Kai Golan, CF 11.65; 5, Tommy Williams, Pol. 11.94; 6, Adler Waters, CF 11.96.

200 — 1, Malaki Simpson, CF 22.99; 2, Evan Bennett, Ham. 23.62; 3, Josh Lambertsen, Eur. 24.12; 4, Jake McCarthy, Ham. 24.37; 5, Ryder Barinowski, WF 24.37; 6, Scott Dalen, WF 24.42.

400 — 1, Carson Krack, WF 51.75; 2, Josh Lambertsen, Eur. 52.98' 3, Brayden Lanser, Ham. 53.42; 4, Seth Gooden, FT 53.48; 5, Cole Sartori, Eur. 53.50; 6, Jerdan Crawford, Bro. 54.09.

800 — 1, Simon Douglas, WF 2:00.81; 2, Taylor Doleac, Ham. 2:02.21; 3, Jerdan Crawford, Bro. 2:02.89; 4, Preston Iron Heart, Bro. 2:03.40; 5, James Greene, CB 2:06.28; 6, Quinn Clark, CF 2:07.00.

1,600 — 1, Evan Bennett, Ham. 4:33.16; 2, Preston Iron Heart, Bro. 4:39.85; 3, Jacob Piapot, Ron. 4:42.88; 4, River Racine, Bro. 4:43.00; 5, Ethan Amick, WF 4:52.58; 6, Cody Watson, Lib. 4:53.59.

3,200 — 1, River Racine, Bro. 10:24.89; 2, Devon Bigmedicine, Ron. 10:40.72; 3, Jacob Piapot, Ron. 10:41.52; 4, Cody Watson, Lib. 10:42.21; 5, Payton DeRoche, Bro. 10:42.44; 6, David DiGiallonardo, Pol. 10:45.95.

110 Hurdles — 1, Carson Gulick, WF 17.10; 2, Banyan Johnston, CF 18.07; 3, Daniel Contreras, CF 18.34; 4, Blyth Bolman, Ron. 18.72; 5, Robert Miller, Bro. 19.67; 6, Chayse Hartley, Lib. 20.38.

300 Hurdles — 1, Azure Stolte, WF 43.76; 2, Carson Gulick, WF 44.25; 3, Jhett McDonald, Ron. 44.96; 4, Blyth Bolman, Ron. 45.60; 5, Banyan Johnston, CF 46.43; 6, Jaxon Haynes, FT 47.25.

400 Relay — 1, Columbia Falls, 44.34; 2, Eureka, 45.97; 3, Whitefish, 46.41; 4, Polson, 46.43; 5, Ronan, 46.49; 6, Frenchtown, 47.12.

1,600 Relay — 1, Frenchtown 3:35.63; 2, Columbia Falls 3:36.23; 3, Ronan 3:38.44; 4, L:ibby 3:45.83; 5, Polson 3:46.50; 6, Hamilton 3:46.62.

Discus — 1, Lane Voermans, CF 144-7; 2, Henry Griffin, FT 142-4.5; 3, Astin Brown, Pol. 137-0; 4, Clayton Beall, Ham. 127-2.5; 5, AJ Darger, Cor. 126-7.5; 6, Taylor Doleac, Ham. 125-5.

Javelin — 1, Tristan Andersen, Lib, 1550-0; 2, Joe West, CF, 150-10; 3, Jesse Dayu, Eur, 147-8; 4, Sam DeLong, Ham, 139-5; 5, Trevor Lewis, Ham, 135-6; 6, Gaige Bache, Lib, 133-4.

Shot Put — 1, Astin Brown, Pol. 54-4; 2, Lane Voermans, CF 49-6; 3, Tanner Waldron, FT 46-0; 4, Henry Griffin, FT 42-4; 5, Everett Stumpf, Ham. 41-0; 6, Joel Goodman, Lib. 40-5.

High Jump — 1, Braden Casazza, Eur. 6-0; 2, Tristan Anderson, Lib. 5-10; 3, Noah Butterfly, Bro. 5-10; 4, Ashten Nelson, Pol. 5-8; 5, Logan Harrison, Ham. 5-8; 6, Stanley Stremick, CF 5-6.

Long Jump — 1, Brody Hardy, FT 20-10.75; 2, Tristan Andersen, Lib. 20-3; 3, Connor Durglo, Ron. 19-10; 4, Marshall Smith, Ham. 19-10; 5, Cody Lamoreaux, FT 19-6; 6, Wade Qualtier, Ron. 19-2.

Triple Jump — 1, Connor Durglo, Ron. 42-4.75; 2, Cooper Michaud, FT 39-11; 3, Carter Campbell, FT 39-6.75; 4, Greysen Thompson, Lib. 38-11.75; 5, Leighton Cyr, FT 38-8; 6, Jordan Harmon, WF 37-0.75.

Pole Vault — 1, Oliver Kress, CF 11-0; 2, Cameron Diehl, WF 11-0; 3, Greysen Thompson, Lib. 11-0; 4, Josh Lambertsen, Eur. 11-0; 5, Casey Rusdal, Lib. 10-6; 6, Blaise Cronk, CF 10-0.

GIRLS

Team scores — 1, Columbia Falls 91; 2, Whitefish 76; 3, Libby 37; 4, Thompson Falls 30; 5, Polson 28; 6, Ronan 23; 7, Hamilton 21; 8, Corvallis 17; 9 (tie), Sunburst and Cut Bank, 13; 11 (tie) Browning and Eureka, 11; 13, Frenchtown 1.

100 — 1, Blake Hardy, FT 13.31; 2, Nadia Bruno, Ham. 13.37; 3, Claire Bucklin, Sun. 13.52; 4, Trinity Riffle, TFa. 13.93; 5, Alyssa Bilbrey, FT 13.94; 6, Willow Cohen, Eur. 14.02.

200 — 1, Blake Hardy, FT 26.88; 2, Nadia Bruno, Ham. 26.88; 3, Rachael Wilmot, WF 27.09; 4, Amelia Stene, Pol. 28.10; 5, Trinity Riffle, TFa. 28.13; 6, Claire Bucklin, Sun. 28.17.

400 — 1, Hailey Ells, WF 1:01.87; 2, Shae Gooden, FT 1:02.70; 3, Scarlett Jones, FT 1:03.53; 4, Anna Boysen, WF 1:05.08; 5, Aubrey Korst, Ham. 1:05.95; 6, Peyton Eaglefeathers, Bro. 1:08.41.

800 — 1, Annalise Lewis, Ham. 2:23.68; 2, Ashley Andrews, CF 2:30.14; 3, Morgan Delaney, Pol. 2:31.90; 4, Nikki Nau, Sun. 2:35.74; 5, Eleanor Rheinhardt, FT 2:37.58; 6, Peyton Eaglefeathers, Bro. 2:39.02.

1,600 — 1, Nikki Nau, Sun. 5:36.74; 2, Capri Farmer, Lib. 5:40.79; 3, Kellie Klepper, WF 5:41.84; 4, Peyton Eaglefeathers, Bro. 5:42.92; 5, Elanor Rheinhardt, FT 5:43.91; 6, Mya Badger, CF 5:44.35.

3,200 — 1, Nikki Nau, Sun. 12:39.16; 2, Capri Farmer, Lib. 12:57.69; 3, Sierra Wissenbach, Cor. 13:52.62; 4, Mylee Barry, CB 14:38.30; 5, Hazel Alexander, CF 16:01.63; 6, Harmony Lahr, Bro. 16:03.15.

100 Hurdles — 1, Hailey Ells, WF 16.42; 2, Claire Bucklin, Sun. 16.87; 3, Aubrey Smith, CF 17.68; 4, Amelia Stene, Pol. 18.12; 5, Scarlett Jones, FT 18.41; 6, Bergen Fortner, Lib. 18.42.

300 Hurdles — 1, Claire Bucklin, Sun. 48.18; 2, Jenna Ellis, Ham. 48.99; 3, Haidyn Guckenburg, Eur. 50.82; 4, Jaycee Luse, CB 52.31; 5, Aubrey Smith, CF 52.77; 6, Cora Hannan, CF 54.25.

400 Relay — 1, Frenchtown, 51.12; 2, Whitefish, 54.16; Columbia Falls, 54.76; Eureka, 55.30; 5, Polson, 55.85

1,600 Relay — 1, Frenchtown, 4:17.81; 2, Columbia Falls, 4:28.13; 3, Polson, 4:33.09; 4, Eureka, 4:36.15; 5, Ronan, 4:50.82

Discus — 1, Tyana Jessop, Ham. 105-11; 2, Ayda Griffin, Ham. 102-5; 3, Ellie Stutsman, CF 98-3.5; 4, Bea Paxson, Cor. 88-1; 5, Zoey Hanson, Eur. 87-11.5; 6, Angie Adams, Ron. 85-3.

Javelin — 1, Ellie Stutsman, CF, 107-3; 2, Ella Samsal, Sun, 106-8; 3, Sofie Hesse, FT, 97-7; 4, Addyson Deal, TF, 92-8; 5, Meryn Leonardi, Ham, 84-10; 6, Fayrene Pierre, Pol, 80-4.

Shot Put — 1, Elaina Lewis, Ham. 35-6.5; 2, Tyana Jessop, Ham. 34-4; 3, Zailee Hewankorn, Ron. 33-2; 4, Gracie Werst, Ham. 32-11; 5, Ellie Stutsman, CF 31-4.5; Ella Samsal, Sun. 30-0.5.

High Jump — 1, Hailey Ells, WF 5-0; 2, Trinity Riffle, TFa. 5-0; 3, Ayda Griffin, Ham. 4-8; 3, Courtney Hussion, CF 4-8; 5, Norah Schmidt, WF 4-8; 6, Nayvee Miller, WF 4-6.

Long Jump — 1, Claire Bucklin, Sun. 16-3.5; 2, Amelia Stene, Pol. 15-7; 3, Bergen Fortner, Lib. 15-4.25; 4, Alyssa Bilbrey, FT 15-4.25; 5, Courtney Hussion, CF 15-3; 6, Reagan Burrows, Ham. 14-9.5.

Triple Jump — 1, Soli Bullemer, CF 35-5.5; 2, Bailey Smith, WF 34-4; 3, Norah Schmidt, WF 34-2; 4, Heather Haskins, FT 33-4; 5, Lily Apedaile, Ham. 33-3.5; 6, Madison Kaufman, FT 32-0.

Pole Vault — 1, Soli Bullemer, CF 10-0; 2, Norah Schmidt, WF 9-0; 3, Heather Haskins, FT 8-0; 4, Shelby Norman, CF 8-0; 4, Hanna Gawe, WF 8-0; 6, Sophie Hagberg, Cor. 7-6.