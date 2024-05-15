Whitefish boys, Bigfork girls lead NW-A tennis

May 15—Mason Kelch and Dane Hunt grabbed a pair of straight sets wins to advance to the quarterfinals at the Northwest A tennis tournament at FVCC Tuesday.

Kelch and Hunt lead a trio of doubles pairings into Wednesday's play, as the Whitefish boys hold a five-point lead in the boys standings with 25 points. Polson sits second with 20 points, Columbia Falls (17) and Libby (14) round out the top four.

Bigfork holds a lead in the girls team competition sitting at 22 points. Whitefish (20), Polson (19), and Columbia Falls (18) fill out the top four.

Northwest A Tennis

BOYS DOUBLES

Day One — Wallen/Tidwell, bigfork def. Buck/Fussell 6-0, 6-0; Montgomery/THompson, Libby def. Gage/McElwee 6-1, 4-6, 6-1; Heupel/Pickard, Columbia Falls def. Carlson/Kingery 6-4, 6-1; Henrickson/Ellis, Polson def. Moses/Hyland 6-4, 6-1; Brust/Burrough, Whitefish def. Johnson/Warner 6-1, 6-1; Ypma/McDonald, Columbia Falls def. Porrovecchio/Christians 6-1, 6-3; Lund/Barentsen, Polson def. Hoerner/Masters 6-0, 6-3; Martineau/Ritz, Libby def. Parks/Howt 6-0, 6-0; Kelch/Hunt, Whitefish def. Wallen/Tidwell 6-0, 6-0; Johnson/Warner, Libby def. Buck/Fussell.

Day Two — Hoerner/Masters, Columbia Falls def. Parks/Howt 7-5, 6-2; Gage/McElwee, Polson def. Wallen/Tidwell 6-1, 6-0; Moses/Hyland, Whitefish def. Carlson/Kingery 6-1, 6-0; Porrovecchio/Christians, Bigfork def. Johnson/Warner 5-7, 6-0, 6-4; Kelch/Hunt, Whitefish def. Montgomery/Thompson 6-0, 6-0; Heupel/Pickard, Whitefish def. Henrickson/Ellis 6-4, 6-4; Brust/Burrough, Whitefish def. Ypma/McDonald 6-3, 6-1; Lund/Barentsen, Polson def. Martineau/Reatz 6-0, 2-6, 6-2; Montgomery/Thompson, Libby def Porrovecchio/Christians 6-3, 1-6, 6-2; Henrickson/Ellis, Polson def. Horner/Masters 6-2, 6-2; Gage/McElwee, Polson def. Ypma/McDonald 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Moses/Hyland, Whitefish def. Martineau/Reatz 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

BOYS SINGLES

Day One — Anderson, WHitefish def. Richmond 6-2, 6-1; Zumalt, Columbia Falls def. Stewart 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; Violett, Polson def. Childs 6-4, 6-2; Oberholtzer, Columbia Falls def. Thompson 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-3; Heitz, Columbia Falls def. Buckallew 2-6, 6-4, 7-6; Busic, Bigfork def. Davis 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Seigmund, Whitefish def. Gage 6-0, 6-1; Carlson, Bigfork def. Parks 6-0, 6-4.

Day Two — Beagle, Libby def. Anderson 6-0, 6-2; Moss, Polson def. Zumalt 6-2, 7-5; Decker, Ronan def. Violett 6-1, 6-0; Oehlerich, Whitefish def. Oberholtzer 6-1, 6-0; Ellis, Polson def. Heitz 6-0, 6-0; Erickson, Whitefish def. Busic 6-1, 6-1; Anderson, Libby def. Seigmund 6-2, 6-1; Ramage, Columbia Falls def. Carlson 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Richmond, Bigfork def. Heitz 6-2, 6-2; Busic, Bigfork def. Stewart 6-3, 6-3; Seigmund, Whitefish def. Childs 6-0, 6-0; Carlson, Bigfork def. Thompson 6-1, 6-0; Anderson, Whitefish def. Buckallew 6-1, 6-2; Zumal, Columbia Falls def. Davis 6-1, 6-1; Gage, Polson def. Violett 6-1, 6-3; Oberholtzer, Columbia Falls def. Parks 6-2, 6-2; Richmond, Bigfork def. Busic 6-3, 6-0; Seigmund, Whitefish def. Carlson 6-1, 6-0; Anderson, Whitefish def. Zumalt 6-1, 6-2; Gage, Polson def. Oberholtzer 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-5; Beagle, Libby def. Moss 6-1, 6-1; Oelerich, Whitefish def. Decker 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Ellis, Polson def. Erickson 6-2, 6-1; Anderson, Libby def. Ramage 6-2, 6-2; Moss, Polson def. Richmond 6-1, 6-3; Erickson, Whitefish def. Anderson 7-5, 6-4.

GIRLS DOUBLES

Day One — Mohr/Bryant, Columbia Falls def. Lowell/Pickens 6-3, 6-0; Smith/Henrickson, Polson def. Tillmann/Brown 6-0, 6-1; Covington/Canary, Libby def. Brown/Evlo 6-4, 6-2; Kelch/Marzo, WHitefish def. Hoff/Lucas 6-0, 6-1; Peterson/Love, Columbia Falls def. Waller/Howlett 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; Leonard/McGill, Bigfork def. Yerlan/Awua 6-2, 7-5; Andreessen/Thorsetnson, Libby def/ Vine/Vine 6-4, 4-6, (7); Newman/Collinge, Polson def. Crawford/Reum 6-0, 6-0; Smith/Bernard, Polson def. Mohr/Bryant 6-0, 6-0; Mercer/Scott, Whitefish def. Smith/Henrickson 6-0, 6-2; Lowell/Pickens, Bigfork, def, Smith/Henrickson 6-2, 1-6, 7-5; Tillman/Brown, Columbia Falls, def. Mohr/Bryant 6-0, 6-0.

Day Two — Vine/Vine, Whitefish def. Crawford/Reum 6-0, 6-2; Waller/Howlett, Bigfork def. Hoff/Lucas 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; Lowell/Pickens, Bigfork def. Yerlan/Awua 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; Mohr/Bryant, Columbia Falls def. Brown/Evelo 6-3, 7-6 (2); Smith/Bernard, Polson def. Covington/Canary 6-2, 6-4; Kelch/Marzo, Whitefish def. Peterson/Love 6-3, 6-3; Mercer/Scott, Whitefish def. Leonard/McGill 6-3, 6-1; Newman/Collinge, Polson def. Andreessen/Thorstenson 6-1, 6-3; Covington/Canary, Libby def. Lowell/Pickens 6-4, 6-2; Peterson/Love, Columbia Falls def. Vine/Vine 2-6, 6-1, 6-1; Leonard/McGill, Bigfork def. Mohr/Bryant 6-3, 6-2; Andreessen/Thorstenson, Libby def. Waller/Howell 6-0, 6-4.

GIRLS SINGLES

Day One — Windower, Columbia Falls def. Johnson 6-0, 6-2; Schlicht, Bigfork def. Davis 6-0, 6-2; Moss, Polson def. Heppner 6-4, 6-2; Grubb, Whitefish def. Onsager 6-4, 6-1; Ranson, Bigfork def. Young 6-3, 7-5 (7-4); Fantozzi, Libby def. Lemm 6-3, 6-4; Sisler, Bigfork def. Meyer 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Arends, Columbia Falls def. Snyder 6-2, 6-0; Lusco, Whitefish def. Windauer 6-0, 6-3; Lund, Polson def. Schlicht 6-3, 5-7, 6-1; Troyer, Bigfork def. Moss 6-3, 6-4; Hollingsworth, Libby def. Grubb 2-6, 6-0, 6-3; Oberholtzer, Columbia Falls def. Ranson 6-1, 6-2; Fantozzi, Libby def. McConnell 6-0, 6-1; Brust, Whitefish def. Sisler 4-6, 6-3, 6-0; Arends, Columbia Falls def. Grainey 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; Ranson, Bigfork def. Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Davis, Libby def McConnell 6-0, 6-3; Sisler, Bigfork def. Heppner 6-3, 6-2; Grainey, Polson def. Onsager 6-1, 6-0; Windauer, Columbia Falls def. Young 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Schlicht, Bigfork def. Lemm 6-1, 6-2; Moss, Polson def. Moyer 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-6 (5); Grubb, Whitefish def. Snider 6-1, 6-0.

Day Two — Ranson, Bigfork def. Davis 6-2, 6-1; Sisler, Bigfork def. Grainey 7-5, 6-1; Schlicht, bigfork def. Windauer 4-6, 7-5, 6-4; Moss, Polson def. Grubb 6-3, 6-2; Lusko, Whitefish def. Lund 6-1, 6-3; Troyer, Bigfork def. Hollingsworth 6-4, 6-2; Olberholtzer, Columbia Falls def. Fantozzi 6-1, 6-2; Brust, Whitefish def. Arends 7-5, 6-2; Lund, Polson def. Ranson 6-4, 6-2; Hollingsworth, Libby def. Sisler 6-1, 7-5; Fantozzi, Libby def. Schlicht 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; Moss, Polson def. Arends 6-1, 6-3.