Whitefish Bay senior trying to lead his team to Esports glory

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Esports has been on the rise in popularity across the globe and Wisconsin schools are now fielding competitive teams.

One Whitefish Bay senior is helping his squad, making him this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Luis Arroyo plays video games, and he loves to play for his school.

Arroyo and his Whitefish Bay teammates competed in Wisconsin's Rocket League state championship, and they finished third.

"Basically, what it is car soccer," said Arroyo. "So you control a little car and you kind of drive around the field, and then you've got like rocket boosters and stuff, and you got to score goals. So it's basically just soccer. But with cars."

He said it was an experience he will never forget.

"It was a really cool environment," Arroyo said. "A lot of kids everywhere, a lot of people that, you know, they have the same passions. They're all in one room. Yeah, I think it was pretty close. It was like 2 to 1. We were just screaming at each other. We were like, oh, we gotta win this. We got to win this. Keep them out. It was really intense."

The Whitefish Bay team never qualified for state.

Arroyo said it was a good feeling.

"We've never made it to a state championship before," said Arroyo. "It feels good to finally get there."

Whitefish Bay is in the process of adding to their computer lab to accommodate even more kids to join.