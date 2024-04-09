Whitecaps home opening game tonight at LMCU Ballpark

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps will play their home opening game at LMCU Ballpark on Tuesday.

The Whitecaps are scheduled to take the field at 6:35 p.m. against the Quad Cities River Bandits. There will be a fireworks show after the game.

Whitecaps prepare for home opener amid expansion

Fans will see construction work underway during the home opener. LMCU Ballpark is undergoing an expansion of approximately 30,000 square feet.

The expansion includes a new clubhouse, batting tunnel, weight room, suites and renovated locker rooms. If fans are worried about crews getting in the way, there is no need to.

“We have the construction areas just fenced off on that third base side. But fans will be able to come in like they normally have over the course of the years,” said Jim Jarecki, Whitecaps vice president and general manager. “The exciting thing is that they’re going to be able to see the progress that happens throughout the course of the season. But… we’re ready to go for opening night tonight and we’ve got the entire season to look forward to.”

The work is expected to be completed at the end of the season in September.

For more information on the schedule and tickets, visit the West Michigan Whitecaps website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.