Whitecaps grounds crew maintains field amid heat wave

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — With some relief from the heat in sight, the West Michigan Whitecaps grounds crew has been busy keeping the field in top shape.

The Whitecaps will continue their series against the Dayton Dragons on Friday, but to get the field ready for the game, it’s taken a lot of work over some hot days.

Long before the fans fill the seats at LMCU Ballpark, Head Groundskeeper Mitchell Hooten and his team are working to make sure the field is ready for the game.

“Been a long 12 games in 13 days. Today is kind of a reprieve. The finish line is in sight,” he said.

Keeping the field green is no easy task, but the team hand waters and the humidity have helped keep the ballpark in top shape.

“If you look, it’s really green compared to last week when we were starting to brown out a little bit,” he said.

Keeping the dark green with a crisscross pattern requires around-the-clock attention. The crew is constantly monitoring if they need to tarp the field from a pop-up rain shower.

“Just really have to start watching how much water we put down. The time of the day we put it down. I’m constantly checking the weather apps of humidity and dew points,” Hooten said.

A sprinkler waters the lawn at LMCU Ballpark ahead of a West Michigan Whitecaps game on June 21, 2024.

Crews prepare LMCU Ballpark for a West Michigan Whitecaps game on June 21, 2024.

LMCU Ballpark ahead of a West Michigan Whitecaps game on June 21, 2024.

LMCU Ballpark ahead of a West Michigan Whitecaps game on June 21, 2024.

Maintaining the field doesn’t take a break even during a heat advisory, and taking a few precautions makes the heat not as bad, Hooten says.

“We’ve been trying to do a lot more work at night when it’s cooler temperatures out. In the mornings we’re trying to limit as much time outside as possible. More hand water but a lot of it, just get our tasks done in the morning and try to get in the shelter and drinking lots of water,” he said.

The compliments the grounds crew gets and seeing fans enjoy the game make it all worth it.

When the field is ready, the crew will take a break and be ready to be back out there.

“It’s just being a little bit more efficient and getting things done a little bit quicker so we can get back in, back in the shade or back in the AC,” he said.

