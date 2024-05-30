White Sox's season-high losing streak sets terrible franchise history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Korey Lee saved the White Sox of a shutout with a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Wednesday. But he, and the rest of the team, couldn't save them from their eighth-straight loss.

With Wednesday's loss, the White Sox have now lost seven straight games at home, marking their first winless homestand of seven-plus games in franchise history.

Even @OzzieGuillen couldn't believe the White Sox's franchise first of seven straight home losses :/ pic.twitter.com/Gkx87p837U — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 30, 2024

In the last seven games, the White Sox are averaging 2.57 runs per game, while allowing 5.42 runs per game to both opponents they've faced. The Sox lost a four-game homestand to the Orioles, followed by another against the Blue Jays that capped off Wednesday.

The White Sox have been making franchise history in infamy this whole season. They currently own the worst record in baseball by a five-game margin to the 29th-place Marlins.

"It's been a tough stretch, seven or eight in a row (losses)," Chris Flexen said after the game. "Some have been better than others but we gotta show up every day ready to compete and battle and put your best foot forward."

"15-forty and whatever is tough," Pedro Grifol said after the game. "I don't break it down that much to 0-7, the first one in history. I don't break it down that much. I just break it down with today we didn't win a baseball game. And we had a chance to win and we didn't. And we didn't get it done."

