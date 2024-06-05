White Sox's Pedro Grifol addresses job security following The Athletic's report: 'I don't focus on that stuff'

CHICAGO - It's not easy to be the manager of the Chicago White Sox. Even more so when the Sox are 15-46, and have not won a game since May 16.

On Wednesday, before the second game of the Crosstown Series, Grifol addressed a report that questioned his future in Chicago.

"We get signed up to win baseball games, and when you don't there's always a possibility of a change being made," Grifol said. "I didn't read the article. I understand the question. I understand the stories."

The Athletic's Ken Rostenthal penned a story titled "Pedro Grifol is running out of time as White Sox manager. The only question is when a change will be made." It calls into question how much time Grifol has left as the Sox's skipper, and who'd replace him potentially.

When asked if he shrugs off reports like that, Grifol was candid.

"I'm fine with addressing all these questions, but I'm not gonna sit here and address it every day," Grifol said. "I don't focus on that stuff. It's part of the job, you know. We're not winning. So, when you're not winning, you know, speculations get higher and higher. It's a part of what we do."

When asked if Sox general manager Chris Getz has had any conversations about his future with him, Pedro deferred to just doing his job.

"I don’t focus on that stuff," Grifol said. "I don’t make those decisions, I’m certainly not going to worry about them."

The Athletic's story pondered when, not if, a change will be made. Grifol said his main concern is making sure the White Sox are ready to play come first pitch.

"My concern is making sure that this team is ready to play tonight," Grifol said. "Making adjustments from yesterday and trying to see if we can snap this losing streak. That's no fun. Extremely painful, because we've lost some painful games. B but I'm certainly not going to make this about me and my future here."