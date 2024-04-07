White Sox's offense hasn't started this poorly in 56 years. Here's how originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What's hurting this White Sox team early this season, outside of injuries, is their offense.

The White Sox, to this point, have scored 13 runs through eight games. That's the fewest number of runs they've scored through eight games since 1968. The Sox have been shut out three times already, too, including their 3-0 loss to the Royals on Saturday.

White Sox lose to the Royals, 3-0



Offense has scored 13 runs and has been shutout three times through eight games. That's the fewest runs a Sox team has scored by this point since 1968, the Year of the Pitcher. They called up Bill Melton that year.



Sox are 1-7. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 7, 2024

Injuries have been a perennial issue for the Sox in recent history. And that hasn't stopped, either. Both Eloy Jimenez (right adductor) and Luis Robert Jr. (right hip flexor strain) currently live on the Sox's injury list.

When you have two of your best hitters on the injury list, the likelihood of the team driving in runs decreases. Still, injuries happen. And the White Sox don't have a lot of depth to work with at the plate. Expected hitters Andrew Benintendi (batting .094) and Andrew Vaughn (batting .185) have yet to show up.

Against the Royals on Friday, the Sox recorded three hits and walked just twice.

As it stands, the White Sox own the league's worst batting average as a team (.177), the fewest hits (43), the fewest RBIs (12), and the sixth-fewest home runs (7). Not a lot is going right for the South Side, who currently stand 1-7 this season.

They play one more game against the Royals on Sunday before traveling to Cleveland for another AL Central matchup against the Guardians, who currently lead the division.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.