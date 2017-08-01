White Sox's Moncada hurt in collision with teammate

Yoan Moncada of the Chicago White Sox is removed from the field after sustaining an injury during a collision in the 6th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois, on July 31, 2017 (AFP Photo/JONATHAN DANIEL)

Chicago (AFP) - White Sox rookie second baseman Yoan Moncada left Chicago's game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday on a stretcher after colliding with teammate Willy Garcia.

Garcia, the right fielder, charged a shallow fly ball from Toronto's Darwin Barney and was sliding in a bid to make the catch when Moncada's right knee struck Garcia in the head.

Barney ended up with a three-run double as both Moncada and Garcia remained down on the field.

Moncada was taken from the field on a stretcher with what the team later said was a knee contusion, while Garcia left the game under his own power.

Moncada, who was called up from Triple-A earlier this month, is hitting .105 with a homer and six runs-batted-in in 12 games for Chicago. Garcia is batting .258 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 40 games.

The Blue Jays scored three runs in the inning to take a 6-0 lead but the White Sox rallied to win the game 7-6.