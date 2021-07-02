White Sox' Yermín Mercedes' optioned to Triple-A Charlotte

Yermín Mercedes optioned to Triple-A Charlotte originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a handful of roster moves Friday morning, the White Sox optioned Yermín Mercedes to Triple-A Charlotte.

Given his historic start to the 2021 season, Mercedes woeful performance over the last month has been a bit of a bummer. And with Adam Eaton returning from the IL and highly-touted prospect Jake Burger being called up to replace an injured Yoán Moncada at third base, the White Sox had to bite the bullet and send Mercedes down to make room on the roster.

After starting the season as one of baseball’s most threatening offensive forces, Mercedes entered a drought he couldn’t seem to shake, batting a mere .155 over his last 30 games.

Depending on how things shake out over the weekend in Detroit with Jake Burger in the lineup, it’s possible that Mercedes could be reinstated once Moncada returns from a bruised right hand.

