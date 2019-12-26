White Sox win-now intent becomes obvious with reported signing of Edwin Encarnacion

In case you didn't know it already, you know it now: The White Sox are in win-now mode.

The ingredients have long existed for the South Siders to make the jump from rebuilding mode to contending mode in 2020, and the free-agent additions of Yasmani Grandal and Dallas Keuchel (the latter widely reported but still not officially announced by the team) this winter added to a young core that looked capable of making a postseason run in the upcoming season. But the multi-year deals for Grandal and Keuchel were as much about keeping the White Sox contention window open years into the future as they were providing an immediate boost in 2020.

Well, the White Sox latest splash acquisition is all about next year.

Edwin Encarnacion, the soon-to-be 37-year-old slugger, will reportedly be slotted into the middle of the South Side lineup as the latest name addition by Rick Hahn's front office, according to multiple reports. The contract is reportedly worth $12 million for the 2020 season, with a $12 million option for the 2021 campaign.

Encarnacion figures to serve as the team's everyday DH, though he did play 57 games at first base for the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees during the 2019 season. But regardless of where he lines up, he provides the thump the White Sox have been looking to add to their lineup this winter. Encarnacion has hit at least 32 home runs in each of the last eight seasons, with a grand total of 297 of them in that span, during which he also posted a .363 on-base percentage. He played in just 109 games last season and still mustered 34 long balls and 58 walks, both totals that would have led the 2019 White Sox.

The White Sox recently got a close-up look at Encarnacion during his two-season stint with the division-rival Cleveland Indians in 2017 and 2018. He hit a combined 70 homers and racked up a combined 214 RBIs in those two campaigns. Last season, he was dealt from the M's to the Bronx Bombers in the middle of the season and went to the postseason with the AL East champs. Encarnacion has reached the playoffs in each of the last five seasons.

Encarnacion's addition to the White Sox strikes as incredibly similar to the Minnesota Twins' signing of Nelson Cruz an offseason ago. Encarnacion will turn 37 in the first week of January, but he's remained incredibly productive as he's aged, not unlike Cruz, who launched 41 homers and drove in 108 runs as the leader of the Bomba Squad in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. The White Sox now have their own veteran thumper to match the Twins.

And that's the biggest takeaway from this move, is that the White Sox appear to be definitely looking to challenge the Twins (as well as the Indians and their impressive pitching staff) for the division crown in 2020. Though Rick Renteria and Lucas Giolito and others inside the White Sox clubhouse weren't shy about placing playoff expectations on this group for 2020, Hahn was hesitant, opting to wait until the roster took shape before deciding whether the upcoming season deserved those kinds of lofty expectations for a team that lost 89 games in 2019.

Even the multi-year contracts for Grandal and Keuchel continued the front office's devotion to its long-term planning. But a short-term move for Encarnacion outlines as well as anything that there are now short-term expectations on the South Side. A soon-to-be 37-year-old slugger is not someone you acquire to prop open your contention window for three or four years. It's about having him hit a lot of home runs as you chase a title now.

Again, Encarnacion figures to be the White Sox primary designated hitter, solving what was a glaring problem spot in 2019. Their DHs had a .648 OPS, the worst in the American League. Hahn suggested after the Grandal signing that the White Sox could use a rotation of Grandal, Jose Abreu, James McCann and Zack Collins to fix their DH woes. But adding a more everyday-type designated hitter remained on the table, and that's what they're getting in Encarnacion. Of course, his capabilities as a first baseman - which Grandal also has - should also allow Abreu to get off his feet whenever necessary.

Who knows how Renteria will write out his lineup come the 2020 season, but this roster looks a lot different than it looked when the 2019 campaign came to a close. In addition to a couple new arms in the starting rotation, the White Sox batting order will feature these new faces: Grandal, Encarnacion, Nomar Mazara, Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal, the latter two reaching the big leagues at some point in the early portion of the 2020 schedule. And Hahn said he might not be done adding, either, with Mazara potentially winding up as part of a platoon in right field.

But here's how the White Sox could line up on a daily basis next season:

Yasmani Grandal, C

Jose Abreu, 1B

Nick Madrigal, 2B

Tim Anderson, SS

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Eloy Jimenez, LF

Luis Robert, CF

Nomar Mazara, RF

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

















A playoff lineup? With Encarnacion in the mix, the White Sox sure seem intent on projecting it as such.

Grandal brought buzz. Keuchel brought expectations. Encarnacion brings the timeline, echoing Renteria's words from the end of 2019: It's time to win on the South Side.

