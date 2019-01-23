White Sox were reportedly one of four teams other than the Brewers to make an offer to Yasmani Grandal originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The White Sox are still supposedly in the hunt for the two big free agents fishes of this offseason, but they also made an offer to catcher Yasmani Grandal.

That's what Robert Murray of The Athletic is reporting.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yasmani Grandal received multi-year offers from four teams - the #Mets, #Angels, #MNTwins and #WhiteSox, sources tell The Athletic.



He decided to sign a one-year deal in Milwaukee. A look inside his decision and his fit with the #Brewers: https://t.co/gt319Jj1WR



— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 23, 2019

Apparently, the White Sox were one of four teams to offer a multi-year deal to Grandal, along with the Mets, Angels and Twins. He wound up with the Brewers on a one-year deal worth at least $18.25 million ($16 million for 2019 and a $2.25 million buyout if the mutual option for 2020 isn't picked up).

Story continues

Back in December, it was reported that the White Sox were "looking at" Grandal as a potential upgrade at catcher. Apparently, that resulted in a contract offer to the 30-year-old.

The offer obviously wasn't accepted, but is another sign of the White Sox trying to be active this offseason and showing some willingness to spend money.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the White Sox easily on your device.