White Sox vs. Yankees highlights

Yahoo Sports Videos

In the West, the Mavericks and Suns are heading to a decisive Game 7 after Dallas staved off elimination by walloping Phoenix 113-86 while the Heat have earned their second trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in the last three years after beating the 76ers in their Game 6 matchup in Philadelphia. Plus, the NFL released the 2022 schedule, with the most entertaining aspect of the event happening on Twitter.