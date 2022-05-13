White Sox vs. Yankees highlights
Giancarlo Stanton drove in six runs and Aaron Judge legged out the go-ahead hit as the Yankees scored 15 runs to overpower the White Sox
Harper can hit but not throw, so he will stay in the Phillies' lineup as a designated hitter.
Aaron Judge starts off the Yankees' seven-run 8th inning rally, plus Bryce Harper hits a 1st inning homer on this edition of FastCast
The Yankees have now won 16 of their last 18 games after taking down the Chicago White Sox, 15-7, on Thursday night.
The Times-Union rounds up Thursday night's 2022 FHSAA high school softball regional playoffs across Jacksonville and Northeast Florida.
On Baseball Night in NY, John Jastremski and Kim Jones join Sal Licata to discuss the ongoing contract situation between the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge, and what makes sense for both parties.
In the West, the Mavericks and Suns are heading to a decisive Game 7 after Dallas staved off elimination by walloping Phoenix 113-86 while the Heat have earned their second trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in the last three years after beating the 76ers in their Game 6 matchup in Philadelphia. Plus, the NFL released the 2022 schedule, with the most entertaining aspect of the event happening on Twitter.
Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia tossed for hitting Yankees' Josh Donaldson after giving up game-tying home run; manager Charlie Montoya also thrown out.
Several of the world’s best players have stated their intention to take part in the Saudi-backed series
Brad Miller hit a solo home run and Taylor Hearn struck out five in a strong start in the Rangers' 3-1 win against the Royals
Dodgers fans responded warmly to Max Muncy's bobblehead night despite a season-long slump that continued in a 9-7 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.
The narrative that the Yankees had no starting pitching was always silly, but no one expected this type of dominance.
Let's break down every game to record the Patriots' final record.
The New England Patriots will open their season on the road in Miami. The home opener will come in week three against the Baltimore Ravens.
As if the season wasn't tough enough on Red Sox fans, they now have to deal with the very likely scenario of Xander Bogaerts getting traded midseason.
Giancarlo Stanton hits a two-run home run to right center to score DJ LeMahieu and give the Yankees a 2-0 lead in the top of the first
Phil Jackson has suggested that the Lakers part ways with their franchise player.
The annual Forbes list of the 10 highest-paid athletes in the world is populated by men. Its 2022 list shows […] The post Only men are 10 best-paid athletes. Lebron James is No. 2; see where Kevin Durant and Steph Curry landed appeared first on TheGrio.
Former Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi is making the rounds in free agency again.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman said the team would not publicly discuss any potential contract discussions with pending free agent Aaron Judge.