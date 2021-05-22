White Sox vs. Yankees Highlights

Associated Press

Only three weeks into May, this one was a classic worthy of October. Gleyber Torres homered late and singled home the winning run in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees — moments after turning a clutch triple play — beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 Friday night following one of the most dominant displays of starting pitching in major league history. White Sox lefty Carlos Rodón and counterpart Jordan Montgomery combined for 24 strikeouts during the first game since 1900 in which both starters had at least 10 punchouts while permitting no runs or walks, according to Stats.