White Sox vs. Yankees Highlights

Gleyber Torres went 2-for-4 with a HR and walk-off single as the Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox, 2-1.
Only three weeks into May, this one was a classic worthy of October. Gleyber Torres homered late and singled home the winning run in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees — moments after turning a clutch triple play — beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 Friday night following one of the most dominant displays of starting pitching in major league history. White Sox lefty Carlos Rodón and counterpart Jordan Montgomery combined for 24 strikeouts during the first game since 1900 in which both starters had at least 10 punchouts while permitting no runs or walks, according to Stats.
The Mets started off their weekend series with a wild 6-5 win over the Miami Marlins in 12 innings, as the Bench Mob delivered once again.
Trevor Bauer being Trevor Bauer.
Lee, Fargas help Mets edge Marlins in 12, 6-5
Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks will have surgery for a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist that could sideline him for the rest of the season. Hicks will be out for months, New York manager Aaron Boone acknowledged Friday, but he didn't want to speculate about whether the switch hitter has a chance to return this year until after the operation. “It’s going to be a while,” Boone said.
For a GM who is under immense pressure to win a championship, Brian Cashman had to feel validation watching Corey Kluber’s no-hitter.
Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon worked under coaches like Jerry Gray, Mike Zimmer, and Matt Eberflus before getting his current job and it sounds like they’ll all have some influence on how the defense looks in Philadelphia this season. Gannon held a press conference on Thursday and faced questions about the kind of scheme that [more]
Draft expert Mel Kiper ranked his top 25 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft.
The men's major championships have different ways of determining who will play the weekend in their respective events.
Beset by a staggering number of injuries, the Mets saw their rookies step up and help lead them to a 6-5, 12-inning win, in Miami. Jake Hager and Khalil Lee got their first Major League hits and Johneshwy Fargas delivered a two-run triple in the 12th inning that proved to be the difference in the victory.
The Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and eighth-seeded Washington Wizards meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament.
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with an and one vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/21/2021
The sharpshooting 31-year-old missed the last season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and could not play this season after tearing his right Achilles tendon. Six-time winners Warriors' season ended on Friday after their 117-112 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the new play-in tournament as they failed to reach the playoffs. Thompson said he was proud of the team's performance this season even as they missed out on the playoffs for the second successive season.
The finishing sequence started with a heel to the face and ended with a tight squeeze.
Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.
Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.
The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.
Six high-level front office executives spoke with Yahoo Sports about Rodgers' market, and three main points emerged.
LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.