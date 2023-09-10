White Sox vs. Tigers Highlights

Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie helps you finish Week 22 on a high note.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his latest batch of waiver wire pickups for Week 21.
Sean Strickland entered the championship bout as a massive +450 underdog.
The former USMNT coach had been on leave since Aug. 1 as MLS investigated the allegations.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
Two teams ranked in the top five of the preseason AP Top 25 already have a loss.
Alabama can attest: Texas is, most definitely, back.
The league-leading guard is staying in Seattle.
The next great American tennis player is officially here.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
Hollins' score came as Virginia honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry before the game.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
"Speaking things into existence is real, so I've been trying to speak more positively to myself," Gauff said Thursday after her semifinal victory.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down every game on the Week 1 slate.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides his lineup advice for every Week 1 game, along with some DFS tips.
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory in Week 1.
Let's break down every angle to help you put together a Week 1 NFL teaser.
The Chiefs missed Kelce, but would be wise to look at additional options to upgrade their pass-catching group.