White Sox vs. Tigers Highlights
Mike Clevinger threw 7 shutout innings and fanned 7 while Yoán Moncada hit a two-run jack to fuel the White Sox 6-0 win over the Tigers
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
A steel beam reportedly landed on Williams' head at a construction site.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
"Speaking things into existence is real, so I've been trying to speak more positively to myself," Gauff said Thursday after her semifinal victory.
Every quarterback on the roster got at least one play.
Neither Rodgers nor his Jets teammates are shying away from the huge expectations this season. Now it's time to turn the hype into reality.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off a new season of Throwing Darts (he went 54-31 in 2022) with his Week 1 picks.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory in Week 1.
The 2023 NFL season has arrived! Here's everything you need to know for kickoff.
A late comeback wasn't enough for the U.S. to advance to the FIBA World Cup final.
The US Open men's singles semifinals will be the three best players in tennis and an American underdog.
The Dodgers star fouled a ball off his foot Thursday.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the inaugural episode of Zero Blitz by recapping an exciting start to the NFL season, where the Detroit Lions managed to hold off the depleted Kansas City Chiefs for a big victory. The trio recap the game and decide what's real and what's fake coming out of it. Later, the crew break down the Nick Bosa and Joe Burrow contract extensions, including the interesting timing of the Burrow announcement. Finally, the hosts get you ready for Week 1 of NFL action by giving the game they're most excited to watch this weekend.
The absence of Chris Jones and Travis Kelce loomed large for the Chiefs, as did their dropped passes. Mahomes is already seizing on the opportunity.
Many observers were left wondering why Taylor was allowed to repeatedly line up where he did while appearing to get an early jump on the snap.
A protestor glued his feet to the cement stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but the delay didn't faze Gauff, the youngest American US Open finalist since Serena Williams in 1999.