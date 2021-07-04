White Sox vs. Tigers Highlights
Eric Haase hits pair of three-run homers in 11-5 win
The Dodgers unnecessarily signed a pitcher with a history of making troublesome decisions when they already had the best team in baseball.
Kike Hernandez's amazing throw in center field saved a run in the bottom of the 10th inning and paved the way for the Red Sox to open their series against the Athletics with a 3-2 win.
After qualifying at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month, Brianna McNeal should be defending her 100-meter hurdles championship in Tokyo later this month. But due to a brazen lack of compassion on behalf of governing bodies for the Olympic Games, she won’t get the chance.
The Yankees were no-hit through 5.1 innings on Saturday and never got closer than five from the sixth inning on in an 8-3 loss to the Mets.
Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.
Angels fans have seen plenty of Sho-time during the first half of the season. One day after being named to the All-Star Game for the first time, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice to reach 30 home runs on the season and then scored the winning run on Jared Walsh's two-out single in the ninth inning, giving Los Angeles Angels an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. It is the third time in Ohtani's four-year career in the majors that he has homered twice and also had a stolen base.
Christian Gale and his family are on a tour of MLB ballparks. They stayed an extra night in Pittsburgh to try to get an autograph. He left with a bat.
Canada again failed to qualify for the Olympic men's basketball tournament. Its last appearance was at the 2000 Sydney Games with a team led by Steve Nash.
The Mets offense showed up after Friday's rain out, recording 14 hits against the Yankees in an 8-3 win on Saturday afternoon.
President Joe Biden honored the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House Friday during a quip-filled ceremony heading into the holiday weekend after a somber trip to Surfside, Florida.
You don't see 1-3-1 putouts in baseball very often, but that's what Johnny Cueto and LaMonte Wade Jr. did Thursday in Arizona.
Tigers outfielder Eric Haase hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run against the White Sox, then later belted a three-run homer over the fence.
Jaqueline Amorim was the biggest favorite at LFA 110, and she showed why with a blistering knockout of Megan Owen.
The White House, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others all weighed in after sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended for marijuana use.
Sha’Carri Richardson, Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and others have been disqualified in the 2021 Olympics because of policies that are racist and unjust.
England vs Ukraine live Euros updates and team news Czech Republic vs Denmark kick-off time and TV channel Over 270,000 fans have signed a petition calling on Uefa to replay the Euro 2020 last-16 match between France and Switzerland because "the rules (of the game) were not respected" when Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved Kylian Mbappé's decisive penalty. Mbappé's miss resulted in the world champions crashing out of the tournament in Bucharest after leading their eventual conquerors 3-1 at one
Babe Ruth never hit this many home runs while working as a pitcher.
One of the surprises of this Red Sox season has been the team's stellar outfield defense, especially given the loss of talent in that area over recent years, writes John Tomase.
Seth Trachtman looks at first half under and overachieving starting pitchers, along with next week's best two-start pitchers and spot starters. (Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC)