White Sox vs. Royals Highlights

Farmer was hit by a 91.6 mph fastball from Lucas Giolito.
After squashing his beef with Suns owner Mat Ishbia, Nikola Jokić had no issue getting the Nuggets past Phoenix on Tuesday night.
Jokić ensured that Game 4's drama didn't carry over into Game 5.
The matter is still pending due to “the repeated procedural delays sought by the trainer's counsel.”
Matt Harmon & JJ Zachariason perform a dynasty mock-draft ahead of the 2023 season, selecting which rookie prospects they think have the most long-term value to fantasy managers.
Top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices, including a full mechanic's kit for just $80 (from $142).
Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie, explains how Vanna White's job is tougher than it looks.
Google's $70 billion share buyback plan suggests management thinks the stock's valuation is too low. Here's what else you need to know about tech's stock buybacks.
Scoop up wool dryer balls on sale for $3 a pop, plus a top-rated vac for $100 (it's a wild 80% off) and more.
If you want a solid computer for home or work, look no further — this amazingly priced model is everything.
'Don’t waste your money on an expensive name-brand robe, I promise this is better,' said one of 29,000+ fans. Grab it on sale!
Pick up a stylish jumpsuit for $26, the No. 1 bestselling Echo Dot for $40 (from $60) and a top-rated blow dry brush for a steal.
I’m a shopping editor and of all the gifts I’ve given my mom, she likes this mug warmer the best — it'll arrive by the big day.
Denny Crum built Louisville into a powerhouse in men's basketball, winning two national titles in the 80s.
So many goodies are in the mix, from Apple Airtags and Lululemon belt bags to Yankee Candles. Moms deserve the cream of the crop!
The shampoo and conditioner set has raked in over 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
Put these over your feet and slide your way to dust-free floors.
Another highlight: This $20 Echo Dot, ready to deliver the news, music and more. (Psst: It's 50% off.)
We rounded up the most gorgeous flowers at prices you can easily swallow, ready to send to Mom in time for her special day.
This Mother's Day, give the gift of safety.