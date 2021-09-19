White Sox vs. Rangers Highlights
DJ Peters plates go-ahead run, gives Rangers 2-1 win
"It's not f***ing about you! We're here to play baseball!"
Manny Machado screamed at All-Star teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. in the dugout during the fifth inning of the San Diego Padres’ crucial game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. Machado shouted and cursed at Tatis, telling him “it’s not about you” and “you go play baseball” after Tatis struck out looking in the fifth. Tatis reacted angrily to the call by plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, and manager Jayce Tingler was ejected when he came out of the dugout to argue.
Mike Wright hit Angels star Shohei Ohtani with a pitch on Thursday, which led to both he and manager Tony La Russa being tossed from the game.
Are the Wolverines a legitimate contender for the Big Ten title? Will Florida State lose more than eight games for the first time since 1974?
USC rallies behind freshman QB Jaxson Dart and interim head coach Donte Williams for a big win over Washington State.
San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had to be separated after getting into a heated exchange during Saturday's game.
Max Scherzer further cemented his status as the NL Cy Young Award front-runner by extending his streak of not allowing an earned run to nearly a month.
Austin Riley couldn't help but tip his cap to Brandon Crawford after the Giants shortstop robbed Riley of a base hit.
It's been a bad week for Gary Sanchez defensively.
It’s way too early for the Packers to panic. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley believes that panic could soon be justified. Finley has been candid in the aftermath of Green Bay’s embarrassing performance against the Saints regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Previously, Finley said that Rodgers “looks tired,” and that it appears he has lost [more]
During Sunday’s win over the Giants, Broncos linebacker Von Miller made a very strong comment regarding the impact of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the team. Recently, Miller expressed regret that the comment came to light. “I ain’t felt that in a while,” Miller told Bridgewater on the sideline during the Week One victory, “since 18 [more]
If you’re trying to create a scenario where somebody other than Alabama wins the College Football Playoff, you don't have many options so far.
Freshman Jaxson Dart threw for four touchdowns in relief, lifting USC to a 45-14 win at Washington State in interim coach Donte Williams' first game.
The Yankees gave up seven runs in the fifth inning, leading to an 11-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Saturday afternoon.
When Major League Baseball hosted its "Field of Dreams" game in Iowa in August, it was a celebration of small-town America. But less than 100 miles away, a small town is worrying that its local economy, that's centered around baseball, is getting shut out. Kris Van Cleave traveled to Caledonia, Minnesota, where a factory partially owned by MLB is closing up shop and shipping jobs overseas.
Penn State had to send its punt team onto the field because the officiating crew incorrectly said it was fourth down.
Quarterback Arch Manning, the No. 1 rated recruit in the class of 2023, is among the top prospects visiting the Georgia-South Carolina game.
TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 270 yards in Ohio State's victory over Tulsa, breaking the Buckeyes' freshman single-game record held by Archie Griffin.
A plane carrying the USC football team tips backward on a tarmac on way to play Saturday's game Washington State.
USC football has won 12 of the last 14 meetings against Washington State after scoring 45 unanswered points in a 45-14 victory on Saturday, Sept. 18 in Pullman. Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart throws for the most passing yards in a USC debut with 391 on 30-of-46 pass attempts, while also totaling four touchdowns and two interceptions against the Cougars. Junior wide receiver Drake London set career-highs in receptions (13) and receiving yards (170) while also adding two touchdowns to his career day. The Trojans imrpove to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in conference. The Cougars fall to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 play.