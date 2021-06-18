White Sox vs. Astros Highlights
Brantley, Altuve, Toro lead Astros to 10-2 win
Wade leads the Giants to top the Phillies, 5-3
Though the Sixers worked through early trouble to win Game 6 over the Hawks on Friday, Joel Embiid thought he was "hacked all night." By Noah Levick
Michael Brantley belts a three-run home run to right-center field, sending Altuve and McCormick home to give the Astros a 3-0 lead
Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel moved further up MLB's all-time saves list with a 1-2-3 ninth inning Thursday against the Mets.
Shohei Ohtani celebrated his appointment to next month's All-Star Home Run Derby in fitting style, connecting twice during the Los Angeles Angels' 11-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Ohtani clubbed his 20th and 21st homers of the season hours after announcing he would take part in MLB’s annual home-run spectacle July 12 at Coors Field in Denver. The first blast from Ohtani was a line drive to right field that was part of the Angels’ three-homer fifth inning.
Juneteenth is officially a holiday in the U.S., and Obamacare is here to stay. It's Thursday's news.
HOUSTON — Dylan Cease didn’t make it out of the fourth inning Thursday, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 10-2 in front of 21,795 at Minute Maid Park. Cease allowed seven runs (six earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 3⅓ innings. He matched a season high in earned runs and a season low in innings. An infield hit and a fielder’s choice/throwing error by ...
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost their 23rd consecutive road game to break the major league record.
The Yankees have traded 1B Mike Ford to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later.
Dallas Keuchel shared his thoughts on the rude reception the Astros are getting across baseball in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal.
Alex Bowman received a two-year contract extension from Hendrick Motorsports on Friday that celebrates NASCAR's return to Nashville and sponsor Ally's support of the first Cup Series race in the area in 37 years. Bowman was extended through the 2023 season to align with Ally's commitment to the No. 48 Chevrolet. The digital financial services company entered NASCAR in 2019 as sponsor for seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and Ally wanted Bowman to move into the car this season following Johnson's move to IndyCar.
Marcus Stroman spoke about throwing his split changeup a bit more against the Cubs, and thanked the Mets pitching staff for helping improve him this season.
In a clip from the series “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed” making the rounds on social media Thursday, the former Utah Jazz guard brags about his supposed expertise on the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes your hero’s crush your heart…..thank god this mofo meant nothing to me.
Gerrit Cole said gripping the ball is "so hard" after his first start since MLB announced a strict penalty for pitchers who use sticky substances.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently praised QB1 (for now) Andy Dalton for taking the rookie under his wing. But one this Fields said raises eyebrows. “I think there was one day after OTAs, I was throwing extra after practice, and he stayed out there specifically just to see maybe what I was doing wrong and [more]
The Giants made several highlight plays Friday night and it gave them an edge over the Phillies.
Only the low 60 players and ties earn weekend tee times at America's national championship.
Trailing by as many as 25, the Clippers got a boost from Staples Center's first capacity crowd of the year to rally and reach the West finals.