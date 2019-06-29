White Sox, Twins meet again after transaction-filled day

A spate of recent roster moves reinforced reality for Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria.

Divvying playing time between young players and veterans remains the norm, and it isn't going anywhere as the White Sox try for their second straight win against the visiting Minnesota Twins on Saturday afternoon.

"I have trust in all of them; it's not like I'm going to look just to see if I can get a hot guy out there, no," Renteria told reporters. "I believe that everybody we have has an opportunity to have some success.

"I also want to instill confidence in them that they know there are things that are going to be asked of them in certain situations and beyond, and they'll have to respond and give us their best effort."

Sometimes, injuries force Renteria's hand. After missing the series opener Friday to rest a bruised kneecap he sustained Wednesday, Chicago third baseman Yoan Moncada figures to be back in the lineup Saturday, Renteria said.

Moncada has shown success whether batting in the first two slots or the lower third of the White Sox order. Still, there may be more lineup shuffling after the team designated first baseman/DH Yonder Alonso for assignment on Friday.

The White Sox also grew accustomed to traffic headed in Alonso's direction in the Chicago clubhouse.

"His conversations with young players in terms of focus, in terms of work ethic, in terms of fighting through at-bats, in terms of being ready each and every day has been great," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "I'm sure if you ask around to some of the younger guys if Yonder had an impact on them, they'd be giving you firsthand views on that, but I've got zero complaints in terms of the character and the class with which he carried himself and his work ethic."

Right-hander Ivan Nova (3-6, 5.91 ERA) is set to start for the White Sox on Saturday, aiming for his first home victory of the year. Nova is 0-3 with an 8.79 ERA in six starts at Guaranteed Rate Field, but he will face a Minnesota lineup with one fewer threat.

The Twins placed slugging outfielder Eddie Rosario on the injured list due to a sprained left ankle. Rosario was hurt while running the bases during Wednesday during a home victory against the Tampa Bay Rays. He leads the club with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs.

Minnesota activated infielder Ehire Adrianza, who had been on the injured list because of abdominal issues. Adrianza had two hits and a walk Friday in the series opener, a 6-4 White Sox win.

The Twins arrived in Chicago for the weekend set a few hours later than expected, as Thursday's getaway day matinee lasted 18 innings in an eventual 5-2 loss to the Rays.

Minnesota resolved to bounce back despite the outcome, which came nine days after the Twins secured a 17-inning victory against the Boston Red Sox.

"We lost, but we fight and try to get hits and score some runs," Twins left-hander Martin Perez said. "They threw some better balls the last couple of innings, but that's the game."

Righty Michael Pineda (4-4, 5.02 ERA) gets the call for the Twins. After yielding 14 home runs in his first 10 starts, Pineda has allowed only one homer in his past five.

Pineda is 1-3 with a 3.60 ERA in four career starts vs. the White Sox. Nova has a 2-1 record with a 3.72 ERA in four career game (three starts) vs. the Twins.

--Field Level Media