White Sox try to keep Orioles down

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox continue to take a good, long look at infielder Alen Hanson.

Hanson, claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, was given a start at second base and batted ninth Tuesday.

Whether Hanson, 24, makes another start Wednesday in the third contest of a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles or later this week has yet to be determined.

But his versatility -- he has played shortstop, second, third, in the outfield and is a switch hitter -- could make him a valuable contributor, especially with infielder Tyler Saladino still on the disabled list with back spasms.

"He's a pretty athletic young man, handles the bat from both sides of the plate, can run a little bit," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "I think we're looking forward to seeing what he can do."

Hanson, who filled in for Tim Anderson, went 0-for-4.

Chicago (28-35) sends right-hander Miguel Gonzalez (4-7, 4.89 ERA) to the mound Wednesday against Baltimore right-hander Dylan Bundy (6-5, 3.05).

Gonzalez suffered the loss in his last start June 9 at Cleveland, allowing four runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings. It will be his third career start against the Orioles and second at home. He's 0-2 with a 3.55 ERA against Baltimore.

Bundy is 2-0 in three games (two starts) with a 3.21 ERA against Chicago, including a 6-5 victory May 6, when he allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

The Orioles (31-32) are trying to shake out of a slump that has seen them drop six straight games and eight of their last 10. They led the American League East on May 20 but are now fourth.

They are also without first baseman and power hitter Chris Davis, who suffered an oblique injury in the third inning of Monday's 10-7 loss to Chicago. Davis, hitting .226 with 14 homers and 26 RBIs, is the major leagues' top home run hitter since 2012 with 211.

Trey Mancini is slotted at first for the time being as Davis was reportedly bound for Baltimore on Tuesday. Davis was scheduled for an MRI but there's been no official announcement if he's bound for the for the disabled list.

"Those things usually don't end well, but we'll keep some positive thoughts about it." Orioles manager Buck Showalter told reporters.

Hanson, meanwhile, was on Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster but hit .193 with two triples and eight runs scored in 37 games. He made nine starts at second base and appeared in two games at shortstop, two in right field and one at third base.

Baseball America called Hanson the Pirates organization's fastest baserunner entering 2017.

Hanson was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh on June 2 and picked up off waivers by Chicago a week later. He's a former top 100 prospect who spent seven seasons in the minor leagues, batting .281 with 53 homers and 216 RBIs.