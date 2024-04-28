White Sox try to keep home win streak alive, host the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (13-15, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-22, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zack Littell (1-1, 3.33 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); White Sox: Erick Fedde (1-0, 2.73 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -189, White Sox +158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays looking to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Chicago has a 5-22 record overall and a 4-9 record at home. The White Sox are 2-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tampa Bay is 13-15 overall and 5-6 in road games. The Rays have a 6-14 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets has three home runs, 10 walks and 11 RBI while hitting .243 for the White Sox. Nicky Lopez is 11-for-35 with a double over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with six home runs while slugging .480. Richard Palacios is 12-for-31 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .210 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rays: 3-7, .257 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (nerve), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.