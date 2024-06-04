White Sox try to break road slide, take on the Cubs

Chicago White Sox (15-45, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-31, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-5, 5.50 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (5-1, 1.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -292, White Sox +237; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox hit the road against the Chicago Cubs looking to break a four-game road slide.

Chicago has a 29-31 record overall and a 16-13 record in home games. The Cubs are 19-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has a 5-24 record in road games and a 15-45 record overall. The White Sox have a 5-10 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has two home runs, 23 walks and 16 RBI while hitting .262 for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 14-for-44 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 RBI for the White Sox. Paul DeJong is 6-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .229 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

White Sox: 0-10, .202 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (illness), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Dominic Fletcher: day-to-day (shoulder), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Andrew Vaughn: day-to-day (finger), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.