White Sox trade rumors intensify as MLB calendar turns to June

The White Sox have been active participants in the trade market this year, and it sounds like they’ve still got more moves planned.

“The Chicago White Sox definitely plan to trade outfielder Tommy Pham before the deadline,” wrote Bob Nightengale on Sunday. “But they have not engaged in talks with Atlanta or any other contender yet.”

Pham has been one of the best performers on an underwhelming White Sox team since he debuted in late April. Pham has played all three outfield spots, and filled in at DH too. In 32 games, he’s slashing .287/.333/.411 with three home runs, 12 RBI and three stolen bases. His .287 average ranks second on the team.

White Sox GM Chris Getz wasted no time selling off valuable players this year. He started by sending ace Dylan Cease to the Padres back in March and followed that with a steady flow of other transactions. Getz traded Robbie Grossman to the Rangers in early May, and moved several minor-league level players in exchange for cash throughout the year.

The team is expected to move on from many other players besides Pham. Michael Kopech, Chris Flexen, Erick Fedde, Eloy Jiménez and Mike Clevinger have all been listed in other trade rumors.

The White Sox had a fire sale over the course of last season, as well. In 2023 the team traded away Jake Burger, Lucas Giolito, Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, Reynaldo López and Lance Lynn.

The MLB trade deadline is July 30.

