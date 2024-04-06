White Sox trade pitcher to the Oakland Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prior to Saturday night’s game at the Kansas City Royals, the Chicago White Sox traded a right-handed pitcher to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for cash considerations.

The pitcher, Alex Speas, had an 0-2 record with a 13.50 ERA across three games and 2.0 innings pitched this year.

Speas was designated for assignment by the White Sox yesterday to make room for outfielder Robbie Grossman on the 40-man roster.

In 49 games between Double-A and Triple-A in 2023, Speas compiled a 5-2 record with a 2.86 ERA in 56.2 IP where he also notched 85 strikeouts to just 38 walks on the mound.

The White Sox (1-6) next game is at 6:10 p.m. CT Saturday in Kansas City against the Royals (4-4).

