White Sox trade Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly to Dodgers: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox have traded pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to the Los Angeles Dodgers, receiving two pitching prospects alongside outfielder Trayce Thompson, according to reports.

Bob Nightengale reports Lynn's trade to the Dodgers is done, with LA also gaining the right to pick up his $18.5 million club option or $1 million buyout in 2024.

Lance Lynn has been traded to the #Dodgers. It's done — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 28, 2023

The #Dodgers will also have the right to pick up Lynn's $18.5 million club option or $1 million buyout in 2024. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 28, 2023

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal also reported Joe Kelly is a part of the deal.

Source confirms: Dodgers acquire Lynn, Kelly. First: @BNightengale — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2023

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the White Sox have received two right-handed pitching prospects, along with a familiar face:

Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Los Angeles Dodgers receive: RH starter Lance Lynn and RH reliever Joe Kelly



Chicago White Sox receive: RH starter Nick Nastrini (in Double-A), RH reliever Jordan Leasure (Double-A) and OF Trayce Thompson, who was originally drafted by Chicago. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2023

The 2024 season marks the final of Lynn's contract, which is a club option.

This season, Lynn hasn't pitched to his best ability. He holds a 6.18 ERA through 20 starts, allowing the most earned runs (78) and home runs (28) of any starter. Though, he's shown superior flashes through a franchise-record 16-strikeout game and three 7-inning appearances.

The White Sox originally acquired Lynn just before flipping the calendar to 2021. They traded Dane Dunning and, then, the No. 5 prospect in their pipeline -- Avery Weems -- to the Texas Rangers for Lynn.

Similarly, Lynn then had one season left on his contract when the White Sox acquired him. After an All-Star season in 2021, the White Sox extended him to a two-year deal worth $38 million. He also has the aforementioned club option on his deal for the 2024 season.

Lynn's trade marks the latest significant trade for the team following Lucas Giolito's trade to the Angels.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.