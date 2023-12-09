White Sox trade for catcher from the Atlanta Braves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox announced they traded for catcher Max Stassi from the Atlanta Braves for cash or a player to be named later. Stassi was traded to the Braves on Thursday, one day before being traded to the White Sox.

The #WhiteSox have acquired veteran catcher Max Stassi and cash considerations from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for a player to be named later or cash. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) December 9, 2023

Stassi, 32, missed the entirety of the 2023 season to deal with a serious family issue. He also left the team during spring training to deal with a hip injury.

He spent the first six seasons of his career on the Houston Astros. Between 2019-22, Stassi played for the Los Angeles Angels. In 2022, Stassi played 102 games, hitting .180 with a .571 OPS.

He's a wall behind the plate. Stassi saved 10 defensive runs in 2021, keeping up a positive value over his career in that category.

The White Sox are without Yasmani Grandal, who plans to explore his options in free agency. They called up Korey Lee, who they acquired from the Houston Astros in exchange for Kendall Graveman.

