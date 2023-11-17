White Sox trade Aaron Bummer to the Atlanta Braves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox traded left-handed pitcher Aaron Bummer for pitchers Mike Soroka, Jared Shuster and Riley Gowens, plus infielders Nicky Lopez and Braden Shewmake, the team announced Thursday night.

Bummer, 30, has been rumored on the trade block dating back to the previous trade deadline. He was drafted by the White Sox in the 19th round in the 2014 draft. He's spent the past seven seasons on the Sox.

Nicky Lopez is an Illinois product, who grew up in Naperville. Lopez, 29, is hitting a career .249/.312/.319. He played with the Kansas City Royals when Pedro Grifol was there as the bench coach. He played the last half-season with the Braves.

Mike Soroka, has played on the Braves his entire career. Soroka, 25, is a one-time All-Star. He did not play over the last two seasons prior to 2023 due to injury. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2019.

Shewmake is a career .250/.309/.407 (331-1,323) hitter with 38 home runs, 174 RBI and 200 runs scored in 346 minor leagues in the Atlanta system. Shewmake is primarily a minor-league player. He was the former No. 21 overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft.

Gowens, 24, has gone between the Rookie and Single-A systems for the Braves.

Shuster, 25, has gone between the Braves and their Triple-A roster. He went 4-3 with a 5.81 ERA (34 ER/52.2 IP) and 30 strikeouts in 11 starts with the Braves and 5-6 with a 5.58 ERA (44 ER/79.0 IP) and 45 strikeouts in 16 starts with the Stripers.

Chris Getz strikes with his first trade as the White Sox general manager. He made his first major decisions as the leader recently, declining both Tim Anderson and Liam Hendriks' club options.

