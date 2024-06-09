White Sox topple Red Sox behind Gavin Sheets grand slam, win two straight

CHICAGO — It was a muggy, dreary day of baseball on the South Side of Chicago, but the White Sox pulled off their second straight win Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, thanks mostly to the likes of Gavin Sheets.

The Red Sox’s Bobby Dalbec hit a solo home run that was both Boston’s first hit and run of the afternoon, but Chicago used a five-run fifth inning to tie and take a lead they would never relinquish.

Danny Mendick doubled with one out, and after a Martin Maldonado fly out to center field, seven straight White Sox batters reached base with two down.

“I watched these guys today, I listened to their game plan, I listened to them talk, I listened to Marcus and Mike, and these guys executed their game plan to perfection,” said White Sox manager Pedro Grifol after the game on Chicago’s five-run fifth inning. “They had a really good plan coming in, and they did some good work to put themselves in a good position.

“And to watch that unfold like that with two outs was pretty neat. That’s what it’s about.”

Corey Julks and Zach DeLoach worked back to back walks to load the bases, before Andrew Vaughn drove in Mendick with a infield single to tie the game at 1-1.

Sheets followed Vaughn by knocking a 0-1 changeup over the right field wall for his first career grand slam, and Chicago took a 5-1 lead.

“It’s exciting, it’s fun,” Sheets said postgame. “We fed off the energy of the fans today, had a good crowd. Yeah it was a big moment so, it was fun.”

Paul DeJong tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh with his team-leading 11th home run of the year to expand the White Sox lead to 6-1.

Michael Kopech came on in the ninth and loaded the bases with one out, but gathered himself and struck out back-to-back batters to end the game without the Red Sox scoring another run.

Report: White Sox sign former Nationals infielder to minor league deal

Starting pitcher Nick Nastrini, who had a wacky day on the mound himself, said he did a good job of working through tricky situations out on the mound.

“I made pitches when I needed to, second inning, first and second no outs and I got out of that unscathed,” Nastrini said. “Just feel like I’m doing a pretty good job as of late putting myself into bad situations, but also getting out of it.

“You know, not exactly what you want to do, but at the end of the day, held them to one run.”

The UCLA product tossed 4.2 innings of one-run ball to the tune of five strikeouts and five walks on 87 pitches, only 42 of which he threw for strikes.

Up next

The Chicago White Sox wrap up their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox Sunday at 1:10 p.m. CT, with right-handed pitcher Chris Flexen set to start on the mound.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.