White Sox top prospect says he's 'beyond ready' to play in MLB

Chicago White Sox top prospect Eloy Jiménez has done more than enough to prove he deserves a shot at the majors. The 21-year-old has once again destroyed minor-league pitching, but the team has yet to call him up.

In an article for the Players’ Tribune on Thursday, Jiménez said what everyone in Chicago has been thinking for a while now. He believes he is “beyond ready” to play in the big leagues.

Looking at the numbers, it’s hard to disagree with Jiménez. He started the year in Double-A, where he hit .317/.368/.556 in 53 games. After being moved up to Triple-A, he’s been even better, hitting .347/.391/.600 in 45 games.

Given his impressive pedigree and previous production in the minors, it’s safe to say Jiménez has nothing left to prove in the minors.

Why won’t the White Sox call up Eloy Jiménez?

If Jiménez is ready, why haven’t the White Sox made the call? It’s possible the team wants to manipulate his service time. By delaying Jiménez’s promotion, the team can gain an extra year of control on Jiménez in the future. While that’s a common-place strategy from teams, it could tarnish the White Sox’s relationship with Jiménez, especially if he feels he is “beyond ready” to get called up.

Given that the team recently promoted pitcher Michael Kopech, Jiménez remaining in the minors is puzzling. It’s possible the club is waiting until rosters expand in September to make the call.

It’s not the first time Jiménez has expressed confidence in his ability. In January, he told White Sox fans the team was “going to win a lot of World Series.”

Between that and declaring himself ready, Jiménez is making some bold claims before ever reaching the majors. In his defense, he’s got the numbers to back up that confidence.

All that’s left is to prove it at the highest level.

