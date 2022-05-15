White Sox’ Tony La Russa explains decision to pull Dallas Keuchel

La Russa explains 'easy' decision to pull Keuchel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Manager Tony La Russa said he appreciates the competitor in White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel wanting to pitch past the fifth inning Saturday against the Yankees.

But for La Russa, the decision to pull Keuchel was an easy one.

“With the middle of that lineup, I wish all decisions were that easy,” La Russa said Sunday, adding he's talked to Keuchel. “I appreciate the competitor being disappointed.

“I was disappointed when I didn’t play, but I knew I wasn’t good enough. So you’ve got to mix in some common sense.”

Keuchel expressed disappointment after Saturday's 3-2 White Sox win over being pulled after five innings and 86 pitches. He got out of a bases loaded jam to end the fifth and the White Sox held a 2-0 lead.

New York sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson were due up in the sixth,

Keuchel’s disappointment, in part, seemed to lie not only with his pitch count, but the difficult stretch the Sox are in. They have no days off until May 23, a tough stretch for their pitching staff.

Kendall Graveman replaced Keuchel and threw two scoreless innings on 18 pitches, but by using him for two innings, he's unavailable Sunday.

“With how many games we’re playing, I thought I had at least 100 pitches [Saturday],” Keuchel said. “That didn’t happen.

“I’m not very happy with that but that’s the competitor in me and we’re going to have to figure out something [Sunday] because we have a lot more guys down now too.”

La Russa said if the White Sox had a bigger lead, Keuchel would have gone out for a sixth inning. The lefty’s numbers in the sixth in recent seasons played a part in the decision, however.

Keuchel has allowed 22 earned runs in 15 2/3 innings in the sixth since 2021, including two in his start against the Red Sox last Sunday.

“We the team were mostly appreciative and excited about the five innings he pitched,” La Russa said of Keuchel. “His history since I’ve been here, in the sixth inning has been not good.

“He earned the win,” La Russa added. “But the job that [Kendall] Graveman came in and did and how we ended up winning late.

“Realistically, whether it’s observational analytics or the real analytics after the fifth inning — whether he gets to somewhere in that pitch count — stuff changes.”

