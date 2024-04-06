White Sox make third trade in one week, send Alex Speas to Athletics

The White Sox announced Saturday they traded minor league pitcher Alex Speas to the Athletics in exchange for cash considerations.

This is the third trade general manager Chris Getz has made this week for cash considerations.

On March 31, the Sox traded Jake Cousins to the Yankees; on Friday, the Sox traded 22-year-old infielder José Rodríguez to the Phillies. All of the trades yielded cash considerations.

The White Sox claimed Speas, 26, off waivers in October 2023. He’s played for the White Sox’s Triple-A Charlotte Knights team this entire season; he’s pitched in just 2.1 innings this season, allowing four earned runs.

