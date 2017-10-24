White Sox Talk Podcast: White Sox and Cubs in same division? The mind-blowing proposal by Baseball America's Tracy Ringolsby

If MLB decides to add two expansion teams in the future (Montreal and Portland are reportedly the favorites), the league would likely have to realign. How should they do it? Esteemed baseball writer Tracy Ringolsby comes on the White Sox Talk Podcast to talk about his fascinating proposal in Baseball America that has the baseball world talking.

Ringolsby regionalizes the entire league, putting the White Sox and Cubs in the same division along with the Cardinals, Brewers, Astros, Rangers, Royals and Rockies. The other three divisions would have rivals like the Yankees/Mets, Giants/A's, and Dodgers/Angels playing in the same division as well. How about four wild card games and a 156-game schedule with every team getting a day off every week?

Ringolsby explains his plan on the podcast. Chuck Garfien, Dan Hayes and Ryan McGuffey then break it all down and explain why it should strongly be considered in the future.

Listen to the full White Sox Talk Podcast right here: