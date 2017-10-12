White Sox Talk Podcast: White Sox fans take over

To celebrate the 1-year anniversary of the podcast we opened the show up to our listeners to ask all the questions and choose all the topics in this All-Request White Sox Talk Podcast.

We hit a wide variety of topics ranging from possible White Sox trades, Tim Anderson's future, Rick Hahn's best and worst deals, making Carlos Rodon a reliever and many more. Every fan who had his/her question randomly selected wins a prize: everything from a Frank Thomas rookie baseball card to a Hawk Harrelson Alarm Clock.

Listen to the full episode in the embedded player below: