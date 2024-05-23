White Sox start 4-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (29-18, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-35, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (4-1, 3.15 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); White Sox: Mike Clevinger (0-2, 5.56 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -239, White Sox +194; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday to start a four-game series.

Chicago is 10-14 in home games and 15-35 overall. The White Sox have a 12-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Baltimore has gone 12-8 in road games and 29-18 overall. The Orioles are 24-5 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong has seven doubles and seven home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 7-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with 16 home runs while slugging .592. Jordan Westburg is 10-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Bryan Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: John Means: day-to-day (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.