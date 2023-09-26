White Sox have sold ‘nearly all' available seats for Thursday's $1 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In response to the White Sox' Monday game being postponed to Thursday, and as a tribute to fans, the team is offering tickets for $1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

According to the team, they're nearly sold out.

"We have sold nearly all available seats for Thursday's game, with the exception of a few single seats throughout the lower level. We made a limited number of standing-room-only tickets available, and those are nearly gone as well," the team told Scott Merkin.

For those curious, the weather is supposed to be excellent on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s and partly sunny skies.

All season ticket holders, suite holders and patio ticket holders were refunded their purchases and given free tickets to the game, according to the White Sox.

All other individuals who purchased single-game tickets for the originally scheduled contest can get refunds via the services they used to secure those seats, and fans are encouraged to buy tickets through the discounted offer.

