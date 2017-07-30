Davidson HR in 9th, Chisox win 3-1, end Indians' streak at 9

Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson, left, steals second base as Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada misses the ball during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Davidson hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat Cleveland 3-1 on Sunday to end the Indians' nine-game winning streak.

Chicago had lost 14 of 15 coming into the game, including seven straight at home, and traded fan favorite Melky Cabrera to Kansas City shortly before the first pitch as part of a roster overhaul.

Jose Abreu got the ninth-inning rally started with a one-out double off Bryan Shaw (4-5). Davidson followed with the 21st home run of his rookie season.

Tyler Clippard (2-6) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the win, the first for the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field since July 2. That game featured strong pitching from Jose Quintana and David Robertson, both of whom have since been traded.

Francisco Lindor extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a third-inning homer, his 16th, giving Cleveland a 1-0 lead.

Josh Tomlin threw four innings of no-hit ball before being removed from the game because of left hamstring tightness. He allowed two baserunners. It was Tomlin's first scoreless start since Sept. 20, 2015 against the White Sox, and it was the third game in five days where the opposition took a no-hitter into the fifth inning against Chicago.

Nick Goody relieved Tomlin and struck out the first five batters he faced until allowing a home run to Leury Garcia with two outs in the sixth, tying the game at 1.

Carlos Rodon allowed one run and struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings for the White Sox.

With two runners on and two out in the seventh, Rodon gave way to Jake Petricka, who retired Lindor on a flyout. Petricka has stranded all eight runners he's inherited this season.

THE SALE CONTINUES

The White Sox continued to replenish their farm system on Sunday, trading Cabrera to Kansas City for pitchers A.J. Puckett and Andre Davis.

"I will go there try to help the team win games," Cabrera said outside the locker room after he was pulled from the lineup because of the trade. "They acquired me for a reason. I hope to help them."

Cabrera played for the Royals in 2011.

In the past year, the White Sox have also traded starting pitchers Chris Sale and Quintana, OF Adam Eaton, 3B Todd Frazier, and relievers Robertson, Tommy Kahnle, Anthony Swarzak and Dan Jennings.

The non-waiver trade deadline is Monday afternoon.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: INF Jason Kipnis (right hamstring strain) started his rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Columbus, playing second base in the opener of a doubleheader. Manager Terry Francona said a timetable for Kipnis' return has not been finalized. "There's got to be a little bit of progression or I think you're asking for guys to maybe hurt something else if you don't," Francona said.

White Sox: OF Leury Garcia (sprained left finger) was reinstated from the disabled list before the game, taking Cabrera's roster spot. Garcia took part in a rehab assignment last week at the Arizona Rookie League and Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Mike Clevinger (5-3, 3.20) will start as Cleveland opens a three-game set in Boston against RHP Doug Fister (0-5, 7.46). Clevinger's road ERA of 2.15 is lowest in the AL for pitchers with at least seven road starts.

White Sox: RHP James Shields (2-3, 5.86) will pitch against Toronto in the opener of a three-game series against RHP Marco Estrada (4-7, 5.43). Chicago is 20-10 against the Blue Jays since 2013.

