White Sox sign reliever Steve Cishek

Jeff Passan reports that the Chicago White Sox have signed reliever Steve Cishek to a one-year, $6 million deal. There is a $6 million option for 2021 as well.

Cishek spent 2018 and 2019 across town with the Cubs where he posted a 2.55 ERA in 150 games. For his career he’s got a 2.79 ERA in 572 games for five different teams in ten seasons. The one-time Marlins and then Mariners closer is a setup guy these days but remains one of the league’s better and more reliable relievers.

This is just the latest in a flurry of offseason moves for the Chisox, who have already extended top prospect Luis Robert and slugger José Abreu, have signed Yasmani Grandal, Dallas Keuchel, Edwin Encarnación, Gio González, James McCann, and traded for Nomar Mazara.

It’s shaping up to be a fun 2020 on the South Side.