Are the White Sox about to sign Marcell Ozuna or not?

Depending on which report you choose to believe, the White Sox could be on the verge of filling the void in their outfield with one of the bigger names on this winter's free-agent market.

Dominican reporter Frank Castillo tweeted Saturday that the White Sox will sign Marcell Ozuna, planning to announce the free-agent deal Monday.

BREAKING NEWS: According to Dominican sports journalist @FrankCastillo22, Marcell Ozuna will sign with Chicago White Sox. The agreement will be announced on Monday.@z101digital @ZDeportes https://t.co/oy7w3FfgMM — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) December 7, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Well, that was followed up by a report from The Score's Bruce Levine, who said the White Sox are not about to sign Ozuna.

Our @MLBBruceLevine asked a solid White Sox source if there was any truth to the Marcell Ozuna rumor. "No." Okay then. — M@ (@MattSpiegel670) December 7, 2019

So there's that.

The White Sox were connected to Ozuna earlier this offseason, as well as more recently, with MLB.com's Jon Morosi writing last week that the team had interest in Japanese import Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, but were waiting to hear on the decisions of Ozuna and fellow free agent Nicholas Castellanos first.

Story continues

Ozuna turned heads with his fantastic 2017 season for the Miami Marlins, when he slashed .312/.376/.548 with 37 homers and 124 RBIs. Since being dealt to the St. Louis Cardinals, Ozuna hit .263/.327/.452 with 52 homers and 177 RBIs in two seasons.

The White Sox have a pressing need in right field, making it little surprise that they've been tied to numerous options, including Ozuna, Castellanos and Joc Pederson. Ozuna, though, exclusively played left field in St. Louis. Were the White Sox to add him, would they insist he play right field? They've expressed little to no interest in moving Eloy Jimenez out of left field.

It's rumor season, and there should be plenty more of them with the Winter Meetings starting Monday in San Diego. The White Sox are expected to continue the aggressive approach they've displayed already this winter with the signing of Yasmani Grandal and their reported high bid to Zack Wheeler, who took less money to pitch for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the White Sox easily on your device.

Are the White Sox about to sign Marcell Ozuna or not? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago