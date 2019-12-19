White Sox sign Gio González

Jon Heyman reports that the White Sox have signed left-hander Gio González.

González, who did not make his 2019 debut until April 28, posted a 3.50 ERA (127 ERA+), and 78/37 K/BB ratio across 87.1 regular-season innings in 17 starts and two relief appearances for the Brewers last season. He’ll likely get a shot at a regular rotation spot with the White Sox.

While he is not the ace — or at least near-ace — he once was, he profiles as at least a league average starter at present. That’ll be an improvement for Chicago.