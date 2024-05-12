White Sox shut out by Guardians on Sunday afternoon

White Sox shut out by Guardians on Sunday afternoon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

David Fry hit a two-run homer and Andrés Giménez lined a solo shot in Cleveland’s three-run fourth inning, and the Guardians blanked the Chicago White Sox 7-0 on Sunday to end a three-game losing streak.

Logan Allen tossed six scoreless innings to help Cleveland salvage the finale of a four-game series in Chicago and remain in first place in the AL Central. The left-hander allowed six hits, walked one and struck out three.

Nick Sandlin, Hunter Gaddis and Sam Hentges followed with a hitless inning each. Chicago's season-high four-game winning streak ended and the White Sox were shut out for the 10th time this season, most in the majors.

Allen (4-2) was struck on the hip by Tommy Pham’s comebacker off his first pitch of the game, but he was checked by trainers and continued. He had allowed seven runs in 2 1/3 innings in his previous outing, Tuesday versus Detroit, and entered with a 6.41 ERA.

Estevan Florial tripled, doubled and drove in a run. Brayan Rocchio added an RBI.

Last-place Chicago, at 12-29, is 9-7 after a 3-22 start.

White Sox starter Michael Soroka (0-5) allowed five runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings in his ninth start with Chicago following an offseason trade from Atlanta.

Cleveland jumped ahead 1-0 in the third on Florial’s triple followed by Rocchio’s sacrifice fly.

Florial reached third when White Sox center fielder Rafael Ortega tried for a sliding catch on a sinking liner and the ball skipped by him to the warning track.

Cleveland increased its lead to 4-0 in the fourth.

After fouling a ball off his right leg and being treated by trainers at the plate, Giménez lined Soroka’s next pitch to right for his second homer. Giménez trotted gingerly around the bases.

Following Josh Naylor’s double to the wall, Fry lofted a high 1-0 slider into the left-field stands for his third homer.

Cleveland added three unearned runs in the sixth, scoring on an error on Will Brennan's soft grounder, Korey Lee’s passed ball and Florian’s double.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Send right-hander Tanner Bibee (2-1, 4.91) to the mound against the Rangers' Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 4.66) on Monday in Texas.

White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-3, 4.29) starts versus Washington’s Trevor Williams (4-0, 1.96) on Monday to open three game series in Chicago.

