White Sox shut down prospect Dylan Cease for the last two weeks of minor league season

White Sox pitching prospect Dylan Cease has been very productive this season in the minors. Apparently the White Sox have seen enough.

The team said Cease is being shut down for the rest of the season. It's not injury related and it will amount to him missing two starts.

However, Cease is at a career-high 124 innings this season, which is significantly more than his previous high of 93 1/3 innings set last year. The White Sox are being careful with his workload.

The White Sox have decided to shut down Dylan Cease for the season. He is not injured, but Sox have decided to limit his innings. He pitched a career-high 124 innings between Winston-Salem and Birmingham — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 24, 2018

Cease began the year with Winston-Salem and was promoted to Double-A Birmingham after 13 starts. With the Dash, Cease posted a 2.89 ERA with 82 strikeouts against 28 walks in 71 2/3 innings.

In 10 starts with the Barons, Cease had a 1.71 ERA and turned it up with the strikeouts. He had 78 in 52 1/3 innings while walking 22.

Cease's combined total of 160 strikeouts is tied for fourth in minor league baseball. Michael Kopech leads the minors with 170.

On Wednesday, Cease made his last start of the season. He pitched five shutout innings while striking out 11 batters, walking two and giving up two hits. Cease needed 103 pitches to get through those five innings, but struck out 11 of the 18 batters he faced.

The Barons' season finale is set for Sept. 3 barring a miracle rally for a playoff spot.

Cease's 2018 puts him in a position to potentially start next season with Triple-A Charlotte. Even if he doesn't, he could be in line for a 2019 debut with the White Sox.