White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson blasts Joe West: 'Everyone knows he's terrible'

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said something many baseball players have wanted to say Saturday. Following his ejection from the contest, Anderson called out umpire Joe West, and didn’t hold back.

When asked about the ejection, Anderson called West “terrible,” according to NBC Sports Chicago.

“I don’t have much to say about him. Everybody knows he’s terrible,” Anderson said. “But I didn’t say much and he threw me out. It’s OK.”

Anderson was thrown out in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 8-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs. In the top of the inning, Anderson was taken out at second base on a slide by Javier Baez while trying to complete a double-play. The play was reviewed, but replay officials did not overturn the call.

Following the review, Anderson asked West if he had seen Baez grab his leg on the replay. West then asked Anderson if he was going to argue the call. Anderson said no.

That wasn’t the end of it, though. According to Anderson, West “started barking at me. Kept staring me down.” Anderson reportedly asked the umpire, “Why do you keep looking at me?” After Anderson asked a second time, he was ejected.

West has developed a bit of a reputation over his many years as an umpire. He often finds himself in the middle of altercations with players. And is quick to issue ejections.

Given West’s history, it’s probably safe to assume Anderson received a lot of positive feedback from players around the league for his comments.

Joe West was blasted by White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Gronk reportedly threatened retirement if Patriots traded him to Lions

• OSU’s Haskins giving ‘Bama’s Tagovailoa a run for college’s top QB

• Timberwolves’ Towns reportedly gets supermax deal valued at $190M

• Tiger Woods wins first tournament since 2013

