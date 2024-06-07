White Sox set franchise record 14-game losing streak with loss to Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With a loss to the Red Sox on Thursday, the White Sox set the franchise record for most consecutive single-season losses, dropping their 14th straight game.

They tied that record on Wednesday when Cubs' Mike Tauchman walked off the White Sox in the bottom of the ninth inning of the second Crosstown Classic game of the season at Wrigley Field.

It's worth noting this isn't technically the longest losing streak in White Sox history. Not a single season, but the 1967-68 White Sox lost 15 games between two seasons. The 1967 White Sox finished their season losing five games, while the next year's South Siders lost their first 10 games.

But in terms of a single-season losing streak, the 2024 White Sox take the cake.

The MLB record for consecutive, single-season losses is 23, set by the Phillies in 1961. The Orioles hold the American League record for consecutive losses, dropping 21 games straight in 1988.

Given the horrid state of the White Sox, Pedro Grifol's job status is inevitably brought into question.

However, before Wednesday's loss to the Cubs, he says that speculation comes with the territory for a team mired in a historic losing streak.

"That's part of the job. Right? I don't focus on that stuff. It's part of the job," Grifol said before Wednesday's game. "We're not winning. So when you're not winning, speculation gets higher and higher. It's a part of what we do. We get signed up to win baseball games. And when you don't, there's always a possibility of a change being made."

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.