White Sox series finale vs. Braves postponed due to rain, team announces

Wednesday's game between the White Sox and Braves has been postponed due to "rain, snow and a forecast of inclement weather," the team announced.

A makeup has been scheduled for Thursday, June 27 at 3:10 p.m. Fans with tickets and parking for Wednesday's contest can attend the game on June 27.

A mix of rain and snow is expected to continue into the afternoon.

"It may just stay as rain in the city," said NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman. "It could be a rain-snow mix depending on where you are."

Rain and snow was expected to continue areawide through 8 p.m. with some showers and flakes lingering overnight.

Slushy, wet snow creating reduced visibility as well as gusty winds are expected this morning into early afternoon. Best chance for accums of 1 to 3 inches exists for areas mainly north of I-80 and west of the Fox River and a light slushy coating elsewhere. #ILwx #Inwx pic.twitter.com/GI3664DCSD — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 3, 2024

The White Sox' next game is scheduled for Thursday at 6:40 in Kansas City against the Royals.

