White Sox send Nick Madrigal and four other prospects to minor league camp originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The cuts have started out in Glendale.

The White Sox announced Tuesday that a quintet of prospects have been reassigned from big league camp to minor league camp. Headlining the bunch is second baseman Nick Madrigal, the No. 5 prospect in the White Sox system. Last year's first-round draft pick had 13 at-bats in eight Cactus League games, picking up four hits and walking twice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Joining Madrigal on the trip to minor league camp is outfielder Blake Rutherford (No. 9 White Sox prospect), outfielder Luis Gonzalez (No. 10), pitcher Bernardo Flores and pitcher Jordan Guerrero. Rutherford also appeared in eight Cactus League games, picking up four hits in 15 at-bats. Gonzalez played in nine games, with four hits and a pair of runs scored in 15 at-bats.

Flores made three pitching appearances and surprisingly got a decision in all three, with one win and two losses. He struck out five batters and gave up a pair of home runs in 6.1 innings. Guerrero also made three appearances, giving up seven runs in four innings of work.

None of these early cuts are surprising, with all five players expected to begin the 2019 season in the minor leagues. Madrigal is the most noteworthy of the group, especially when it comes to his estimated arrival date in the majors. The White Sox called him "the best all-around player in college baseball" when they made him the No. 4 pick in last summer's draft, and he played at three different levels in his short time as a pro last season. So perhaps he could move quickly, though it would not be at all surprising to see him spend the entirety of the 2019 season in the minors.

Story continues

Rutherford is highly ranked but still has yet to play above Class A. After spending the entire 2018 season at Class A Winston-Salem, he could be one of many players who reteam with manager Omar Vizquel at Double-A Birmingham in 2019. Luis Gonzalez could be one of those guys, as well.

Flores made 13 starts at Birmingham last year and could start there again in 2019 or head to Triple-A Charlotte. Guerrero will likely head back to Charlotte after making a dozen starts there last year. He could potentially serve as starting-pitching depth should the White Sox need it in season.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the White Sox easily on your device.