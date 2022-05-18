White Sox roster moves include Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn

White Sox reinstate Giolito from COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox made a slew of roster moves ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Royals, each affecting the starting rotation.

First, the team reinstated Lucas Giolito from the COVID-19 related injured list. Giolito was initially placed on the COVID-19 list last Friday. He is expected to start on his first day back with the team, squaring off against Zack Greinke.

In a corresponding move, the Sox optioned Davis Martin to Triple-A Charlotte. Martin made his MLB debut on Tuesday, and did an admirable job limiting the Royals to one run in five innings, while striking out seven batters, and only walking one. However, the White Sox weren’t able to muster much run support for Davis, and the team lost 2-1.

Finally, the White Sox moved Lance Lynn to the 60-Day IL. Lynn has yet to make his 2022 debut since he tore a tendon in his right knee in Spring Training. Lynn is eligible to be reinstated to the active roster on June 6.

